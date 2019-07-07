Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Blarney Stone Pub
Betty J. Hoag Obituary
Betty J. Hoag, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 26, 2019.

Born in Elizabeth City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Hattie Ashlock and the widow of Robert Bruce Hoag.

Left to cherish her memory: three sons, Jeffrey Scott, Kermit Ray (Cindy), and Eric Wayne Wright, all of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Laura, Tim, and Waverly; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at The Blarney Stone Pub, on Saturday, July 13, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
