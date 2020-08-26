It is with great sadness we announce Betty J. Huntington passed peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the age of 85 after a period of failing health. Her proudest family moments were her five children. In her career, with the State Health Department, she loved helping patients with financial assistance for maternity care. Betty loved her church and was involved with pastoral care for more than forty years, she also helped with the prison ministry for over ten years, she had been a lector and Eucharist minister. Betty was involved with the Sunshine Club, Church Women United and had many wonderful friends in the Gray Pearls at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her son (Jim) James M. Huntington III and wife Cindy; daughter Katherine Shaw and husband Barney, and Lynette Bennett and husband Duane; as well as, many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Huntington; daughter Cynthia; and son Gregory.
Services will be private. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com