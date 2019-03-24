|
Betty Osborne, 87, born in Louisville, KY, passed from this world on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband of 62 years and her children. It was a beautiful passing and she took a piece of all our hearts with her.Betty was a registered nurse for 37 years. She was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection, a longtime volunteer at OASIS Social Ministry and Meals on Wheels, and a member of the Merrifields Garden Club.She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Teri, Bobby, Jube (Lisa), Billy (Sue), Karen (Tommy), Danny (Anna), and Amy (Bruce); 20 grandchildren ; and 5 great-grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to OASIS Social Ministry. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019