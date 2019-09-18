The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Betty J. Smith Obituary
Betty J. Smith, 88, of Norfolk, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born in Fredericksburg, VA, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Waldeck. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 37 years, Ken Smith; sons, Bill Waldeck (Rita) and John Waldeck (Wendy); six grandchildren, Katy Brandon (Josh), Allison Cohen (Ben), Tracy Daughtry (Jason), Wendy Waldeck (Danny), Brian Waldeck (A.J.), and Chase Keller; seven great-grandchildren and long-time friends, Ted and Fran Sells.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care given by Bon Secours Hospice.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
