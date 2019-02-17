|
Betty Jean Trower, 83, passed away Friday, February 15. 2019. She was born in Saratoga, Wy to the late John and Estelle Mitchum McGraw, after her parents passed away, she was raised by her aunt, Ruby Chamberlain and uncle, J.D. Chamberlain. Betty was retired from Greenbrier Christian Academy as a Teacher Assistant and a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church.She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Milton T. Trower Jr.; three daughters, Barbara Simpkins, Glenda Butler (Mark) and Rhonda Trower; three sisters, Alice Wells, Ruby Blevins and Frances Calaway; a brother, J. D. Chamberlain; four grandchildren, Ashley Davis, Steven Simpkins, Melissa Butler and Nicholas Butler and a host of loving extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, February 19 in Sturtevant Funeral Home by Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019