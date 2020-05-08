Betty J. Weinstein
Betty J. Weinstein 89, died May 6, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Julius M. Tischler and Helen Weisel Tischler.

Mrs. Weinstein worked for the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk for 37 years. She was preceded in death by her husband's Maury V. Weinstein and Russell Walter.

Survivors include her two sons; Steven Weinstein and his wife Michelle of Fairfax, Va., Barry Carl Weinstein and his wife Beverly of Nashua, NH, two grandchildren, David Weinstein and Jillian Weinstein-Price, a niece Lori Rosenfeld of California and a nephew Warren Klein of New York.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Forest Lawn Cemetery
