Betty Jean Davidson
1942 - 2020
VIRGINIA BEACH - Betty Jean Davidson, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on May 12, 2020 at the age of 77.

Betty was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Doug, her parents Elliott and Minnie Harrell and a Great Grandchild Genesis Martin.

Betty was born in Norfolk, VA on August 11, 1942. Betty was a 1960 graduate of Oscar Smith High School

Betty is survived by her son Doug Jr. and his wife Christine, her daughter Jacquelyn and her partner Mark. She has 3 Grandchildren Michelle, Joey and Rebecca, 5 Great-Grandchildren Brayden, Anastasia, Landon, Preston and Eli.

Betty retired from Suntrust after more than 30 years of service. She was an avid reader, loved the sun.

Betty's family have all been touched deeply by her life and will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held on August 8th at 2;30 pm at The Bridge Christian Fellowship at 1116 Hillwell Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Condolences may be sent to the Family at 5117 Eksdale Ct. Va Beach VA 23464.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:30 PM
The Bridge Christian Fellowship
