Betty Jean Edwards, 74, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home.
Born in Roper, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Nellie Taylor. She was also predeceased by her siblings, George Taylor, Bubba Taylor and Diane Nixon. For over 20 years, Betty Jean worked in the cosmetic department for Miller & Rhodes and Hechts. She will be remembered for her love of roses, and caring for the plants in her yard.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Keith Edwards; her daughter, Beth Gentry and husband Brian; a sister, Lenore Zellner, as well as many nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Molly.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2020