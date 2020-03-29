|
Betty Jean "B.J." Helton, 86 years old, passed away peacefully March 22, after a long illness. Born to Della Mae and Percy A. Perry in Moyock, NC, she graduated from Norview High School, and attended Tidewater Community College. Betty Jean was predeceased by her first husband of 23 years, Leslie Foreman, her second husband of 32 years, Clyde Helton, Sr, her brother, Roy Perry, and her beloved daughter, Kathleen Diane Hassen.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Norma Andes (Bob), David Foreman (previous daughter-in-law Marna Wilson); stepson, Clyde Richard Helton, Jr. (Cheryll); son-in-law, Charlie Hassen; sister-in-law, Judy Perry; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Kempsville Baptist Church (1960-1985, returning in 2011). When her children were young, she served as a leader in Sunbeams, Sunday School, GA's and Acteens. She served as KBC church secretary for 10 years, 1966-1976. And in later years served on Sunday mornings as a Greeter. She was an active member of Norview Baptist Church (1948-1960 and 1985-2011). She served as Church Clerk, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Director, Nursery worker, W.O.M., Church Secretary, and President of 5-Pointers Senior Group for several years.
Over the years, Betty Jean sang in the Kempsville Baptist Choir, Norview Baptist Choir, "The Master's Choir," and "The King's Choir." She was happiest when she was singing to her Lord! She was employed at the Virginia Beach School Board, and then Bell Atlantic Telephone Company (later Verizon), until she retired in 1995.
"B.J." was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, giving her all to her family and community. She volunteered whenever she was needed, including being a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. When she heard of a family in the community in trouble, she collected food, clothing and toys for them. When her husband Leslie died in 1977, she worked very hard to pay the bills, and ensure that her children had access to higher education. Later, she and her second husband Clyde began making visits to shut-ins, and supported many church activities. She planned and hosted many wonderful family reunions and holiday gatherings, and enjoyed playful, fun times with her grandchildren. She was a devoted caregiver for her mother-in-law, her mother, an aunt, and her husband Clyde in their later years. In spite of the many difficulties she met in life, she remained positive and trusted in the Lord. She woke up early every morning to read her Bible and pray for the many people on her prayer list, before she started her day. And when she entered nursing care towards the end of her life, she continued to minister to those around her who she said, "needed more help than her."
Betty Jean Helton was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, full of wisdom, laughter, and love. She made the world a better place and will be dearly missed!
Due to current events, there will be no public memorial service. However, a video celebration of her life will be available soon, and the family welcomes submissions of memories, photos, etc. Please contact [email protected] or Graham Funeral Home 757-382-7747 to make a submission or request a copy or link to the service. In lieu of flowers, please honor Betty Jean by offering gifts of service to someone local in need, or make a donation to the Kempsville Baptist Church Youth Ministry.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020