The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Hodges Obituary
Betty Jean Hodges, 84, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Jackson Curtis Burgess and Anne Francis DeHart Burgess. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jackson C. Burgess, Jr. and wife Marie and a brother-in-law, John Tomlinson. Mrs. Hodges was a member of Berkley Chapter No. 52 O.E.S. Most of all, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Eddie Harold Hodges; sons, Lance T. Hodges and Tracey J. Hodges and wife Amy; a grandson, Brandon C. Hodges; a sister, Shirley A. Tomlinson, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Rev. Scott Foxwell will officiate. At Bettyâ€™s request, there will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of VA or The Shrinerâ€™s Hospital for Children (Burn or Orthopaedic Specialties).

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now