Betty Jean Hodges, 84, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Jackson Curtis Burgess and Anne Francis DeHart Burgess. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jackson C. Burgess, Jr. and wife Marie and a brother-in-law, John Tomlinson. Mrs. Hodges was a member of Berkley Chapter No. 52 O.E.S. Most of all, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Eddie Harold Hodges; sons, Lance T. Hodges and Tracey J. Hodges and wife Amy; a grandson, Brandon C. Hodges; a sister, Shirley A. Tomlinson, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Rev. Scott Foxwell will officiate. At Bettyâ€™s request, there will be no viewing or visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of VA or The Shrinerâ€™s Hospital for Children (Burn or Orthopaedic Specialties).



