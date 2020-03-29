|
|
Betty Jean Plyler Barlow Merritt, 84, passed away March 24, 2020 in Norfolk, Va. in the loving arms of her husband, Bud Merritt. Betty was born in San Antonio, TX on April 21, 1935.
Betty married her first love Garland Barlow until his passing in 1976 and her second love and forever companion, Bud Merritt in 1985. Betty worked selflessly in and out of the home, retiring from the City of Va. Beach Social Services after serving over 20 years. Betty was a singer, painter, dancer and a general â€˜force of nature'. She knew no strangers and loved unconditionally with a compassion in her heart for everyone. She will always be remembered for her smile, laughter and the love she had for her husband, family and friends. She would always say, "I am so blessed." and yet, it is we who were blessed by her presence.
Betty was predeceased by her parents Theodore Plyler and Pearl White, her late husband Garland Barlow and her daughter in-law Sharon Barlow.
Betty is survived by her Step Mother Ella; brother Douglas (Beth); sisters Georgie (Patrick), Teddi (Bob) and Carolyn; sons Michael (Maureen), Kevin, Paul and Robert; Grandchildren Elizabeth (Aaron), Christopher and Cole, Lillian Sky, Cecelia ; Great Grandchildren Andrew, Logan, Isaac; countless number of nieces, nephews and dearest friends.
The family due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 virus have decided the there will not be an immediate service for Betty's countless family and friends. Rather there will be announced later, safer time, a Celebration of Betty's Life. In this way we can all safely gather in this wonderful woman's name.
We also ask that everyone consider making a donation to in lieu of flowers. Betty always supported the s and the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020