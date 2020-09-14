1/
Betty Jean Ripley
PORTSMOUTH- Betty Jean Ripley, age 85, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Otis D. Ripley, Sr, her devoted brother, Danny Ripley, and nieces Bonnie Lynn Ripley and Sharon Kay Linkous.

She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Grace Keel Ripley-Jones, nephews, nieces and families: Stanley Ripley (Lori) son, Stanley, Jr.; Lisa Sibley (Grant) children Blake, Jordan, Taylor, Joshua; Steve Ripley (Dana) daughter Savannah; great-nephew Stevie Linkous (Stephanie) children Mason, Jaxson, Bryson, and other extended family and friends.

Betty was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1953 and a resident of Portsmouth most of her life. She was a member of River Shore Baptist Church where she held many leadership positions. In her youth, Betty was an outstanding fast-pitch softball player, and was inducted into the Tidewater Virginia Area Hall of Fame. Betty made many friends through her employment at Kempsville Building Materials and as owner of Deep Creek Hardware. Betty's family was always her first priority and she valued time with each family member and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16th at 11am in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with visitation Tuesday, September 15th 6-7:30pm. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
SEP
15
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
