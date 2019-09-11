The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Brick Church Cemetery
Surry, VA
View Map
1936 - 2019
Betty Jo Koon Obituary
Betty Jo Koon, 83, passed away from a long battle with dementia on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born September 1, 1936, in Surry, VA, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Morris. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Theron E. Koon. Betty captured the hearts of all who met her with her constant, warm smile and kind and giving personality.

Her greatest love was the family she treasured dearly. Survivors include her two children, Theron "Terry" Koon, Jr. and wife Diane and Sherry Riddick and husband Dean; a brother, Warren Morris and wife Judy; four grandchildren, Kimberly Mingee, Jenna Hooks, Ashley Baines and Samantha Jones; and six great grandchildren, Brianna, Kayleigh, Payton, Alexandra, Allyson and Jordan.

A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, September 14, at Old Brick Church Cemetery, Surry, VA. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 7 - 8:30 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
