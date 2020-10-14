1/1
Betty Jo McCants
Betty Jo McCants, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Betty was born in Tylertown, MS to the late Charlie C. and Carrie Crawford Purvis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, E. H. "Mac" McCants and two brothers, Ben and Joe Purvis. Betty was a proud member of the Norfolk Fire & Rescue as a dispatcher. She loved her family and bowling.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Rebecca Roberts, David McCants (Pat), Susan Martinez (Robert); 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Mabry and Faye Donaldson (Ralph); and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. The funeral service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home with Dr. Walter Black officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens beside her husband following the chapel service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss prayers sent to the family
Theresa Barraclough
Friend
