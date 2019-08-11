|
Betty Kaffar Rehpelz, 90, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, August 7, 2019. She was a 70-year resident of South Hampton Roads and a native of Worthing, South Dakota. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Charles, Jr. and her daughter Elizabeth Anne.
She was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of the Church of the Holy Family. Betty graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing and was a member and current treasurer of its Alumni association. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Virginia Association of Rehabilitation Nurses, and the Virginia Association of Rehabilitation Professionals. She was affiliated with her familyâ€™s restaurant, Charlieâ€™s Seafood for most of her life. Betty was founder and CEO of Rehabilitation Unlimited, Inc. and led a team of Nurse Case Managers and Rehabilitation Counselors in several states throughout the southeast and Texas. She received numerous awards including Rehabilitation Professional of the Year. Betty retired in 2014.
She is survived by her loving children; Charles A. Rehpelz III, Paul G. Rehpelz, Peggy R. Knorr and her husband Randy, Trisha L. Rehpelz, all of Virginia Beach, her sister, Rosie Pals of Safety Harbor, Florida and 8 grandchildren; Charles IV and his wife Shannan, Alison, Kacie, Jacob, Randell and his wife Brittany, Natalie and her husband Alex, Josh, and Zack. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren; Anna, Abigail, Charles V, Caroline, Hadley, Cecelia, and Jack along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The rosary will be recited in the Laskin Road chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM followed by a visitation with the family until 8:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Church of the Holy Family at 10:00am. The Reverend Father Rene Castillo will officiate. Burial to follow in St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Cemetery, Norfolk.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Shrine at 339 S. Seton Ave Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727 or the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019