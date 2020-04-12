The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Betty L. English

Betty L. English Obituary
Betty Lewis English, 88, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Pitt Co., NC to the late Sherman and Lilly Lewis. She was a member of Moyock Baptist Church and the Knights of Python, Portsmouth #24. She is predeceased by her husband James B. English; and a son, James B. English, Jr.

She is survived by her four daughters, Rose Ellis and husband Fred, Brenda Shipp and husband Herbert, Evelyn Davis and husband Donald and Betty Yow and husband Jimmy; a brother, Jack Lewis; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandsons.

All services will be private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
