|
|
Betty Lou Sadler, 96, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Eileen GaNun (Tom), Sarah Lascara (Mark) and Lewis Sadler; four grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Mallory and Luke; and two great-grandchildren, Duke and Lily. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Jones and Mary Virginia Draper, and by her husband, Weldon L Sadler.
Betty was born on March 17, 1924 and raised in Kanawha Falls, WV. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1942. After business school, she went on to become a bookkeeper at companies in Rainelle and Charleston. On a visit to see her brother in Mathews, VA, she met her future husband and the couple eventually settled in Norfolk. She became an active member of Ocean View Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Betty enjoyed ceramics and needlepoint, but most of all, being around her loving family. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or OV Church Food Pantry. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020