Betty Lou Fox of Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully at her home on March 31, 2019, at the age of 85.She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Kent John Fox and her beloved son Steven Kent Fox.Betty is survived by a son Willard M. Fox and his wife Joy, a daughter Sheila Grix and her husband James; grandchildren: Shawn Fox, Kara Strumsky (Michael), Yvonne Redifer (Brian) James Grix, Robert Grix; great grandchildren: Lyric Jones and Roy Redifer.Betty was born September 26, 1933, at Crotons, Accomac County, to Eva and Melvin Justis. The Eastern Shore provided the perfect environment for Betty Lou to become an excellent swimmer, crabber and fishermen. Later in life she enjoyed the outdoors with her devotion to feeding birds, squirrels, rabbits and whatever wildlife would venture into the yard. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019