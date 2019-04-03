The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou Fox Obituary
Betty Lou Fox of Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully at her home on March 31, 2019, at the age of 85.She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Kent John Fox and her beloved son Steven Kent Fox.Betty is survived by a son Willard M. Fox and his wife Joy, a daughter Sheila Grix and her husband James; grandchildren: Shawn Fox, Kara Strumsky (Michael), Yvonne Redifer (Brian) James Grix, Robert Grix; great grandchildren: Lyric Jones and Roy Redifer.Betty was born September 26, 1933, at Crotons, Accomac County, to Eva and Melvin Justis. The Eastern Shore provided the perfect environment for Betty Lou to become an excellent swimmer, crabber and fishermen. Later in life she enjoyed the outdoors with her devotion to feeding birds, squirrels, rabbits and whatever wildlife would venture into the yard. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Download Now