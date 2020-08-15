1/
Betty Lou Olliges
1934 - 2020
Betty Lou Olliges, from Covington KY, passed on July 4th (Aug 5 1934-July 4, 2020). She was a graduate of Indiana U, and a Virginia Beach resident since 1971. She will be remembered for celebrating her patriotism. She taught ballroom and all types of dance for the Virginia Beach Rec Centers, and her own business, a piano teacher, a doula, & 45 year choir member at St. Peter's Episcopal, she mixed her love of music with service to others.

She is survived by her children, John, Robert, & Barbi, and 5 grandchildren.

Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation. alzfdn.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
