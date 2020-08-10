1/
Betty Louise Cherrix
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Cherrix, age 91, passed away August 4th 2020. She was born in Easton, Pa. on February 17, 1929. Betty was proceeded in death by her husband Gilbert Cherrix and son Alan Teel.

Betty is survived by her son Darryl Teel and wife Evonne and daughter in law Carol Teel. Three granddaughters, Sarah Teel (Joe), Natalie Rediske and husband Matt, Jen Sheldon and husband Cory. Great grandchildren Adriana, Gracie, Liam, Giovanni and Laila.

Services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. at 2 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
02:00 PM
Haygood United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved