Betty Cherrix, age 91, passed away August 4th 2020. She was born in Easton, Pa. on February 17, 1929. Betty was proceeded in death by her husband Gilbert Cherrix and son Alan Teel.



Betty is survived by her son Darryl Teel and wife Evonne and daughter in law Carol Teel. Three granddaughters, Sarah Teel (Joe), Natalie Rediske and husband Matt, Jen Sheldon and husband Cory. Great grandchildren Adriana, Gracie, Liam, Giovanni and Laila.



Services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. at 2 pm.



