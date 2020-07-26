Betty Louise Connor, 86, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on July 21, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born in Alton, IL to the late Edward and Mary E. Bates. She went to parochial school as a young child and later converted to the Methodist faith after marrying her husband, Harry M. Connor. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Connor Bernal.
As a military wife, Betty, traveled and lived in California, South Carolina, Maryland and settled in Norfolk, VA. She was an active member of the military wives organization. In the span of her lifetime, she was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, worked as a Candy Striper in the hospital, and served as a leader in the Job's Daughters' organization. She bowled in various leagues most of her life and enjoyed walking and exercising with her family and friends and had hobbies of crocheting, ceramics and reading.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, Harry M. Connor; daughter Janet Connor White; 5 grandchildren, Allison Bernal Leach (Geoff), Nedra Johnson Fleming (Charles), Jeremy Connor White, Michelle Leigh White, and Benjamin William White; 3 great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Leach, Carlos Fleming, and Rocco Fleming; and 1 niece, Shirley White.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of King's Daughter, Norfolk, VA. You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com