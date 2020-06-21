Betty Mae Proffer
Betty Mae Proffer, 79, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born and raised in Missouri and came to Virginia Beach as a young Navy wife. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a strong Christian and faithful member of Foundry Methodist Church for many years. She was a professional cake decorator who made beautiful wedding cakes, as well as a talented crocheter, making beautiful afghans and prayer shawls for her church, family and friends. Even in her retirement her love for people and desire to nuture was continued as she sewed face masks for family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles Proffer and parents Rose and Harvey Schaber. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Lambert, her son David Proffer and sisters Rose Berner, Louise Koonce and Paula Schaber, many relatives and friends, as well as her beloved dogs Izzy and Sparky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful smile. Always willing to help others. She not only was my sister but my friend. So many memories we have made together. She will be so missed but I know she is finally home & with the love of her life. No more suffering, no more pain.
Louise Koonce
Sister
