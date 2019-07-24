The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
PORTSMOUTH- Betty, 86, died July 22, 2019. A native of South Norfolk, she was the widow of Raymond E. Massie. Betty retired from C & P Telephone Co. and was a member of Nansemond River Baptist Church in Suffolk.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Rawls and husband Jerry, and Janie Daniel and husband Robert; two grandchildren, Crystal Leonard and fiancÃ© Chris Miller, and Tiffany Lamb and husband Anthony; and three great-grandchildren, Thomas Leonard, Joseph Leonard and Dakota Lamb.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk by the Rev. Ryan Brice. Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nansemond River Baptist Church. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
