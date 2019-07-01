Betty Martin Miller, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Betty was born in Norfolk, VA to the late John Ezra Martin and Lena Gardner Martin.



She graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1964 and Old Dominion University in 1968. She taught elementary school in Texas, North Carolina, and eventually retired from VA Beach City Schools. During her tenure in VA Beach, she taught at Point Oâ€™View and Providence Elementary, and Old Donation Center.



Those who knew Betty were blessed by her generosity and kindness. She was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and in her later years, her first love was spending time with her three grandchildren.



Betty is survived by sons, Allen Miller and his wife Pam of Annandale, VA and Justin Miller and his wife Krista of Alexandria, VA; and three grandchildren, Clayton, Vivien and Lillian.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11am on Wednesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of King's Daughters in Bettyâ€™s honor. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 1, 2019