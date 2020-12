Betty and I have been friends since we were 4 and 5 years of age, meeting in Sunday School. We have been sisters in Christ since that time also. We have had a great deal of fun and adventures through the years.....very memorable moments. Betty was a light of Christ in many ways. She had the gift of discernment, and thus was a good steward of the Lord's resources. Betty....you will be missed by me, Randy, Mom and many others whose life you have touched. See you later☺

Janice Hess

Friend