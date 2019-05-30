Betty Olson Demko, 69, passed away May 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and best friends. She was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey to Walter and Carol Olson. After graduating from Montclair State University, she taught Health and Physical Education.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years, David; her daughter, Jodi; son, Daniel and Emily; her grandchildren, Claire, LivyÂ and Teak; brother, Richard Olson and wife Barbara; mother-in-law, Alice Demko; brothers-in-law, Robert Demko and wife Findley, Kenny Demko and wife Patti; sister-in-law, Arlene and best friends, John and Debbie Shank.Betty found peace when she was outside enjoying nature or in her garden. She was most fulfilled being aÂ loving wife,Â mother,Â Nana, friend, and teacher. AÂ memorial service andÂ celebration of life will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:30am at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in Norfolk, VA. The family has asked that any memorial donations be made in her honor to CHKDÂ because itâ€™s â€œall about the childrenâ€.Â www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Donate.Â Condolences may be left to the family at altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019