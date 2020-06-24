As a born Portsmouth, Virginia native, Betty Rene (Lancaster) Whitton was born on December 11, 1962, to James William Lancaster and Betty Doris Lancaster. On June 20, 2020, Rene passed away at the age of 57. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister who always lived life to the fullest. Just like her mother Betty, she welcomed all with opening arms and she made sure that everyone in her life was well cared for. During her spare time, she was an avid gardener, who loved her garden and always made sure it was attended to. She loved to go and spend time with her lifelong friend Cathy Hordinski and other friends. Her family and friends will always remember her amazing sense of humor and the warmth that she always showed everyone. She is survived by her husband Arthur, daughter Tiffany, older brother James, niece Rachael, and two nephews Brandon and Josh. The viewing is on Saturday, June 27th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. The service is being held on Sunday, June 28th at 2:00 PM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. After the service we will head to Colonial Grove Memorial Park for her burial service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.