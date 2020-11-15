Betty Rose Youngblood Jackson, 88, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie Rose and the widow of Erwin Shaw Jackson. She was a retired teacher from the City of Virginia Beach Public School System.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Barbara Jennings and husband, Preston, and Cathe Cody and husband, Hal; three grandchildren, Mark Pillsbury and wife Jenn, Kimberly Olive and husband, David, and Brad Cody and wife, Elizabeth; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Hope Pillsbury, and Noah and Olivia Carmody; step-daughters, Kay Temme and husband, Bob, Susan Beers and husband, Chuck, and step-son, Bob Jackson and wife Majorie; four step-grandchildren, and ten step-great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no local services. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eggleston Community Services, 1161 Ingleside Road, Norfolk, VA 23502, or St. Mary's Home for Disabled Children at www.saintmaryshome.org
