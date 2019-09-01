|
Betty Ruth Arrowood Stewart, the widow of James R. "Jimmy" Stewart, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. She was 89.
She was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Loudon, Tenn., to Charles Wesley Arrowood and Dove Ellen Jones Arrowood.
Betty's family was her life and her passion. She took great joy in surrounding herself with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in celebrations with family and friends for any and all occasions.
She loved golf and played frequently with friends at Bide-A-Wee Golf Club in Portsmouth, where Jimmy was the head professional from 1955 to 1992. She was an active member of the Bide-A-Wee Women's Golf Association.
She enjoyed travel, time with close friends, and her many lifelong friendships.
Betty, the youngest of four children, moved with her family from Johnson City, Tenn., to Charlotte, N.C., as a teenager and graduated from Thomasboro High School in Charlotte in 1947.
She moved to Norfolk in 1951 and was employed by Norfolk and Western Railway. She later worked as a secretary for W. Fred Duckworth, mayor of Norfolk.
Betty and Jimmy were married in 1956, and Betty was devoted to the love of her life during their 62 years of marriage. Betty and Jimmy were inseparable during their lives together and raised six children. They later doted on their 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Betty battled Parkinson's disease for 25 years with strength and grace. She never allowed this progressive disease to take her spirit or her joy for life.
As active members of the local Catholic community, Betty and Jimmy were longtime members of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Portsmouth and later of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Chesapeake.
Betty is survived by her children, Melissa Jo Stewart Miano (Paul) of Mooresville, N.C.; James Thompson Stewart (Marta) of Virginia Beach; Jennifer Ellen Stewart Parrish (John) of Virginia Beach; Paul Nolan Stewart (Justine) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Anne Chandler Stewart Kozoyed (Larry) of Chesapeake; Barbara Leigh Stewart McAleer (David) of Chesapeake; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Erickson of Woodbridge. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Joseph Arrowood; and most recently by her sister, Dorothy Lee Walker, and her dear friend, Barbara "Babs" Boggs.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9 a.m.
A reception will be held at the church immediately after the service.
Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 2701 Elm Ave. in Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: Power Over Parkinson's, 7201 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 205, Richmond, Va., 23226.
Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019