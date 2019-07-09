The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Betty S. Barham

Betty S. Barham, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 7, 2019.

Born in Lynchburg, VA, she retired as an Inventory Specialist from Norshipco after 21 years of service.

Betty is survived by her husband, G. Wesley Barham; children, George Barham, Jr., (Jackie), Cindy Dillon (Chauncy Klingensmith), and Mark Barham (Teresa); 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Wednesday, July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
