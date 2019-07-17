Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Scott Memorial
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Scott Memorial
Betty S. Horner

Betty S. Horner Obituary
Betty Saunders Horner 86 passed away in Virginia Beach during the early morning hours of July 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at The Gathering at Scott Memorial at 3:00 July 18. Visitation will be 1:45 -2:45. Pastor Stephanie Parker and Minister of Pastoral Care Bob Pearsall will perform the worship service. She was a lifelong member of the church, JOBS Daughters, and Eastern Star. A full obituary can be found on the WWW.vacremationsociety.com. Pastor Stephanie Parker and Minister of Pastoral Care Bob Pearsall will perform the worship service. Donations may be made to Scott Memorial UMC, 409 First Colonial Road.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 17 to July 18, 2019
