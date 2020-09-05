1/
Betty Skaggs Little
Betty, 91, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio and spent the last sixty-one years in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, VA. She loved the Lord and was a long standing member at Broad Street United Methodist Church. She was the manager of Twin Lakes rental office for over thirty years and made many lifelong friends there and throughout life. Betty enjoyed outings, met new friends constantly, and was an avid reader.

She was truly a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Betty is predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Effie Skaggs; beloved husband, John B. Little; daughter Polly; two grandsons, Matthew and John M.; and three brothers, Glynn, Walter and Denny.

Betty is survived by her sons, John P. Little (Sandy) and Tim Little (Laurie); three grandsons, Brian, Justin and Jeff, a granddaughter, Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Lilly, Tyler and Christina; two sisters, Lucy Olsen and Delphia Doleman (Frank); brother, Dave Skaggs; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 2 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Fred C. Brockhausen III. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
SEP
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
September 4, 2020
