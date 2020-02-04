|
Betty Ann Spencer (McGloughlin), beloved wife of Charles A. Spencer, entered into eternal peace on January 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She resided for the past 17 years in South Mills, NC. Betty was born in 1943 in Camden, NJ and raised in Collingswood, NJ. She graduated from Eastern Baptist College (now Eastern College) with a major in German and a minor in English. She taught in several school systems in the South Jersey area, including West Deptford High School, where she taught German and English until 1975.
She met her future husband, Chuck, in Philadelphia in 1974 and they married in 1975. Chuck Spencer was a career Naval Officer, so she then began a journey as a Navy wife and homemaker. She gave birth to daughters Kelly Lynne and Christine Adrienne in 1977 and 1978, respectively. Betty resided in Alameda, CA, Gaithersburg, MD, Washington, D.C., San Antonio, TX, Great Lakes, IL, Kailua, HI, Chantilly, VA, Grayslake, IL, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX, and Corpus Christi, TX before settling in South Mills, NC following Chuck's retirement.
A talented cross-stitch designer, Betty's samplers were sold in craft stores throughout Virginia, Illinois, and Texas. Her original designs have been published in several craft publications over the years. Her biggest pride, however, was raising her loving children, Kelly Lynne and Christine Adrienne. She saw both daughters develop into very successful and highly educated young ladies who later gave her four grandchildren who each adored their "Nana."
Betty was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Marion McGloughlin, and brother Charles E. McGloughlin Sr. She leaves behind her beloved husband and daughters, as well as her sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and William Berger, sister-in-law Judith McGloughlin, and grandchildren Kylee Dyer (through Christine Spencer), Amy, Brenna, and Charlie Simer (through Kelly Simer), and son-in law Joshua Simer. She will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. A Memorial Service celebrating Betty's life will also be held at a later date on the South Jersey shore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty's name to the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Scholarship Fund at PO Box 1824 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020