The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hitchings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty V. Hitchings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty V. Hitchings Obituary
Betty Vaughan Hitchings, 92, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she started working at Merchants & Farmers Bank while at Wilson High School and retired at 55 as Vice-President of Dominion Bank. Betty was a very active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin L. Hitchings and her son, B. Wayne Hitchings.Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl H. Marks and husband Woody of Suffolk; her devoted daughter-in-law, Linda Hitchings of Goochland, three grandchildren, Jay Bonneville of North Carolina, Courtney Carballeira (Adam) of Colorado and Jason Hitchings of Richmond ; three great-grandchildrenâ€"Talon, Eliot and Lucas; and a special niece, Susan Clarke and husband Ken of Chesapeake.A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17 at 3:00 pm in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Fred Williams. Donations may be made to Centenary Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth VA 23703www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now