Betty Vaughan Hitchings, 92, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she started working at Merchants & Farmers Bank while at Wilson High School and retired at 55 as Vice-President of Dominion Bank. Betty was a very active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin L. Hitchings and her son, B. Wayne Hitchings.Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl H. Marks and husband Woody of Suffolk; her devoted daughter-in-law, Linda Hitchings of Goochland, three grandchildren, Jay Bonneville of North Carolina, Courtney Carballeira (Adam) of Colorado and Jason Hitchings of Richmond ; three great-grandchildrenâ€"Talon, Eliot and Lucas; and a special niece, Susan Clarke and husband Ken of Chesapeake.A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17 at 3:00 pm in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Fred Williams. Donations may be made to Centenary Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth VA 23703www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019