|
|
Betty Wagner Lambdin, long time resident of the Churchland area, passed away on the 29th of October. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends, whom she had impacted.
Betty was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Ernest and Elizabeth Bem Wagner. She graduated from Ohio University, before moving to Chicago to begin her career in advertising. While there, she reconnected with Charles Lambdin. They were wed in 1952. She then became a Navy officer's wife and accompanied Charles to his duty stations throughout the United States and around the world.
Betty loved painting, especially watercolor, stamp collecting, playing bridge, and socializing. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and her generosity, and was a patron to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, visiting anytime she could.
Betty was also a prominent member of many organizations. She was a long-time member of the Elizabeth River Artists, Student's Club, The Forum, and the Red Hat Society. In 2005 she was recognized for her 25 years of dedication and service benefiting the Portsmouth Museums.
Betty also enjoyed traveling. In fact, she traveled right up until the end, going on a Disney cruise with her children just two months ago. She loved making scrapbooks of her travels, which she shared with anyone willing to listen.
She is survived by her daughter Debbi of Santa Barbara, California, and her two sons, Jeffrey of Lumberton, North Carolina and Robert of Lexington, South Carolina. In addition, she had four loving grandchildren, William, John, Elizabeth Ann, and Mary Nell who brought her great joy. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Vivien.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Sunday, December 1st at 3:00 PM. Her remains will be placed in Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Charles. Lambdin. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019