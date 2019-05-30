Betty Williams King, 85, On May 26, 2004 her loving husband was called to his eternal home and on May 26, 2019 she went home to be with her Lord and was reunited with her beloved John S. King. Betty was born to the late Roy L. Williams and Cleo Phelps Williams Briggs. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather who loved and raised her as his own, Caleb Briggs; sister, Doris Hampton; and brother, Roy Williams. Betty was a faithful member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church and a member of the United Federation Doll Club of America, Norfolk Division. She retired as an Electronic Technician with General Electric after 20 years of service. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda K. Williams and Lynn K. Jones; grandchildren, Brenda DeLuca, and her husband, Jason, Brett Williams, and his fiancÃ©, Gina Gordy, and Jonathan Jones; two great-grandchildren, Ethan DeLuca and Madison DeLuca; and several nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church, 1030 Jackson Avenue, Chesapeake officiated by Rev. Amos Eby and Pastor Jake Tromburg. A graveside service will immediately follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Memorial contributions may be made to South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church or Southeastern Virginia Chapter - . The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake and at the residence all other times. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.grahamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019