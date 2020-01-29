|
Bettye Cannon Gaiennie, "Nini" passed away January 25, 2020. She was born November 17, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC to Harry and Annie Belle Cannon. She Graduated from Ashley HS in Gastonia, NC and Nursing School at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital in Concord, NC in 1964. While at Cabarrus Hospital, she was instrumental in establishing a newly organized Emergency Room Department and volunteered on weekends with ER Doctors at the nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 1971, she moved to Virginia Beach, where she met and married her husband, Scotty and began the life of a Navy wife following him from coast to coast, which included 2 years in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After returning to Virginia Beach, Betty worked at her true passion as an ER Nurse at Virginia Beach General Hospital, while raising her children Lee and Ed. She retired in 1997 after 25 years of service there. She spent the rest of her life happily involved with her two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, L Rene (Scotty) Gaiennie; her daughter, Lee Uittenbogaard and her husband David; grandchildren, Ashley Garneau and Megan Uittenbogaard. She is preceded in death by her son, Ed Gaiennie and sister Annie Cannon. A memorial service will be held at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, 1445 N Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm. Flowers are appreciated or please consider a donation to the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center. Under the care of National Cremation Society. www.mem.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020