Beverley Ann Mitchell Sims, of Glen Allen and Virginia Beach, died May 22, 2020, at age 82. Bev was married to Joseph "Jerry" Sims for 61 years until his death in 2017.
A lifelong learner, Bev was a dental assistant, graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, middle school science teacher, and volunteer EMT. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and spent many hours visiting hospital patients with her various service dogs.
Bev is survived by her children Annette "Sisty" Cersley (Royce) of Cumberland VA, Melanie Smith (David) of Kansas City MO, and Rick Sims (Amy) of Roanoke VA; grandchildren Katie Selk (Matt) of Omaha NE, Ellen Allen (Charles) of Prospect VA; Chris Branham of Elmira NY; Heather Smith and Dan Smith of Kansas City MO; Isabel Sims of North Carolina; and six great-grandchildren. Bev is predeceased by her daughter Veronica "Bo" Branham of Glen Allen VA.
Graveside service will be Thursday, May 28, at 12:30pm at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond VA under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Massey Cancer Center at MCV/VCU. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.