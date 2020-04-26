|
PALM CITY, FLA. - Beverly Ann Owens Allen, 81, died on April 24th, 2020, at her home in Palm City, Florida, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Because of the global pandemic, a memorial service and burial will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at a later date.
Beverly, the only child of the late Alleene Jolly Rountree and James Clifton Owens, was born in 1938 in Norfolk, Virginia. Beverly graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk and attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. She was an active member during her early years of the Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk where she and her parents worshipped. Beverly's father died when she was 15 and her mother when she was 20, leaving Beverly to create her own wonderful life filled with friendships, family, and fun.
Beverly married William Upshur Ault, a naval officer and the father of her three children in 1957. During their seventeen-year marriage Beverly embraced the role of an officer's wife and mother and was active in Naval Officers' Wives' Clubs in the sixteen different cities and communities where her family lived. She volunteered in each city at the local library and especially enjoyed working in the children's section. Beverly loved gardening, was active in many garden clubs, and received many prizes for her flower arrangements.
As a self-taught chef, she was fascinated by the lore of herbs and cooking with them. Her talents in the kitchen led Beverly to write four cookbooks and to produce her own cooking show which was carried by the local television station. A consummate entertainer with a flair for the creative, Beverly enthusiastically shared her talents with others by traveling from coast to coast speaking at places such as Bloomingdale's, Lord and Taylor, and many Officers' Wives' Clubs, which she particularly loved.
In 1974, Beverly married Rhae W. Adams, with whom she spent nineteen wonderful years until his death in 1993. She was a devoted stepmother to Rhae's three children and grandchildren. Rhae was full of life and love and he and Beverly cherished their time together and enjoyed spending time with their children and growing number of grandchildren. She and Rhae owned a farm in Virginia, and a home on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, where they spent summers for decades.
Beverly's highest passion, love, and calling was for her family and friends, and she was happiest surrounded by them. Beverly loved to entertain with gourmet meals. One Thanksgiving, her goal was for the family to grow, shoot, or catch everything on the Thanksgiving table. Her fiery spirit was not limited to the kitchen. Though very much a southern lady, she reeled in several large marlins off Hatteras Island and was an excellent shot in both marsh and field. She was proudly the first female member of the Hatteras Marlin Club.
Beverly could light up a room with her smile, beauty, and charm. She adored flowers. Wherever she was, there were always fresh flowers, especially her favorite orchids. She especially enjoyed creating memories for her children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. She had a treehouse built for her grandchildren on her farm, where later in the day, she would host happy hour for the adults with a toast to the sunset. She celebrated life in creative ways and it was contagious!
Beverly married Richard E. Allen in 1999 and they were married for twenty years until his death in 2019. She and R.E. split their time between Palm City, Florida, and Bellefontaine, Ohio, and spent much of their time traveling to visit family and friends. In Palm City, Beverly also was involved in her community as a charter member of Women in Philanthropy, a group affiliated with the Martin Health Foundation of the Cleveland Clinic. Beverly also enjoyed R.E.'s three children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her son, William Bowen Ault and his wife Margaret Ray Ault of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their two children, William Ray Ault and Clara Agnes Ault, both of San Francisco; by her son James Burwell Ault of McLean, Virginia, and his two children, Anna Katherine Ault of Durham, North Carolina, and James Derek Ault of Charleston, South Carolina; and by her daughter Margaret Shands Ault Sublett and her two children, Richard Jackson Sublett and Brogan Elizabeth Sublett, all of Palm City. She is also survived by Rhae Adams's children and their families, Rhae W. Adams, Jr. and his wife, Patty, Michael Carter Adams and his wife, Kay, and David B. Adams and his wife Amanda, as well as by R. E. Allen's children and their families, Karen Allen, Richard Allen and his wife Jane, and Rex Allen and his wife Cheryl.
Beverly's family acknowledges with grateful appreciation the love and care given to her during her illness by Cecelia Leseney and Barbara Cousins.
Although Beverly loved fresh flowers, the family requests, should anyone be so moved, that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Cleveland Clinic Marin Health Foundation P.O. Box 9010, Stuart, FL 34995.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020