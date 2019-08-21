|
Good Morning, realized I did not look at the obituaries todayâ€¦imagine thatâ€¦my name is in here. Beverly Ann Larson passed away on August 16, 2019. I was surrounded by my family as my spirit flew away. I died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and my heart stopped. My parents, Mildred and Oscar Jordan, already had their ticket punched. My husband, â€œSaintâ€ Gerald G. Larson had a first class ticket furnished by the Va. Beach Fire Department (side note, he died the day after I retired from Sentara Norfolk General as a transplant coordinator).
I am survived by my eldest daughter Lori Palagyi (according to her sisters my favorite) and her husband Will, and their 3 kids Alex, Matthew, and Lauren. My middle daughter Lee Ann Sabatino-Belcher (aka Sleepy- she does great yardwork, housekeeping not so good) and her 4 children Jeffrey and wife Katelynn and great grand-daughter Mikayla , Kaitlyn (aka personal shopper), Madison & Mike Cook (fiancÃ©e) and Aaron Belcher (aka lawn man). My youngest daughter Kelly Karlov (aka Liberaci- big jewelry lover) and her husband Misha and their 9 children Nikolai and wife Maggie, Sasha (aka filterman), Seva, Luka, Katya, Nadya, Val, Yaroslav, and Miroslav.
I am also survived by my cousins that I think of as my sisters, Patricia Mann and husband Charles â€" Canton, NC and Deanie Rogers and husband Jerry â€" Carrollton, Va (Thankfully she kept my haircut and Jerry helped keep my house together). I attended Faith Lutheran Church and I loved singing in the choir with Mario playing his music until it took a village to get me there. I hosted the ladies bible study and book club, and the folks tolerated coming to my cat house so that I could participate. I was so honored to have been included in this way- Thank you all!!
I was born in Portsmouth Naval Hospital on 2/9/1946 and graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1964. I married Gerald G. Larson from UDT Team 21 on August 22, 1964. I lived in MN for 10 years and moved back to VA where I became the office coordinator for the renal transplant program for Norfolk General. From time to time, I got to fly kidneys around the country for transplant and I also volunteered as an EMT for the Great Bridge rescue squad.
As my BMI is now 29 at the time of my writing this, and I no longer need a smoking hot body, I said HELL NO to cremation. My planting station is Hortonâ€™s Veteranâ€™s Cemetery. Itâ€™s a great cemetery where the flowers must be ALIVE unlike its occupants. I will be buried with â€œSaintâ€ Gerry and finally get to be on top!
Hopefully, you will come to my funeral on Friday Aug 23 at 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church 2730 Bridge Rd Suffolk, Va. (viewing will be Aug 22, 7-9pm at Sturtevant Funeral Home 2690 Bridge Rd Suffolk). My favorite bird was a flamingo, and I hope you have the time to come mingle with our flock.
I would like to be remembered for Sunday dinners and for being kind. It is so hard to sit here as I write this and think I will not be present for the many events that life will present, such as new marriages, new babies, and life as it plays out; however, Gerry and I will be watching over you always. I will miss you all terribly. Remember to BE KIND, LOVE YOUR GOD, and LOVE YOUR FAMILY. I LOVED YOU ALL.
MOM/NONNA/BEVERLY
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church c/o The Ladies Group.
