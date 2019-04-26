Beverly Anna Keimig passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in the city of Portsmouth, VA surrounded by her beloved family. Beverly Anna Keimig was born on April 2, 1948 in Creston, IA to Margaret Henrietta (Mulica) and Marvin Joseph Ripperger. On December 7, 1968 she was united in marriage to Donald Wilfred Keimig. She gave birth to her first son, Donald Wayne Keimig on December 29, 1969. On August 17, 1971 she gave birth to her daughter Teresa Joann Keimig. Anthony Frederick Keimig was born on April 14, 1983. She began her 35 years plus career with the Department of Defense in the mid 70â€™s. She retired at NCTAMSLANT after 23 years of faithful service. She is survived by her husband Donald, her three children Wayne, Teresa Gendron (husband Gerald) and Anthony. Her 2 sisters Carolyn Hubatka and Barbara Mathews (husband Scott), four brothers, Michael (wife Sue), Dennis (wife Retta), Mark (wife Penny) and Timothy Ripperger. Her three grand-children, Samantha Gendron, Dana Keimig and Gerald Gendron III.She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Margaret, her sister Diana Craig, brothers-in-law Frederick Stickels and Harold Hubatka,and her niece Denise Oâ€™Neall. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. More specifically nurses Lisa and Tammy and aide Maten for their tender care of Beverly.A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at her home on Friday April 26th, 2019.Any flowers, cards or donations may be sent to her family at 136 Afton Pkwy, Portsmouth, VA. 23702. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary