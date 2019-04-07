Beverly (Bebe) Bowman Thomas of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. She was born January 30, 1932, in Alton, Illinois. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard E. Thomas, her mother, Edith Bowman, and her brother, William (Billy) K. Bowman. She is survived by her four children: Wendy Thomas Young (and partner Jonathan Oâ€™Connor); Tracy Thomas Minnich; Kelly Thomas Nance (and partner Billy Martin); and Richard (Rick) E. Thomas, II, and his wife, Angie Thomas. Bebe was the happy grandmother of nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church.Mom and Dad traveled all over the world, but their favorite place was Naples, Florida, where they retired in 1983. There they played tennis and enjoyed an idyllic life. Dad passed away in 2001, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary, and then Mom showed us what a strong woman she was! She was a volunteer at Virginia Beach General Hospital for many years. She spent her time playing bridge, Mahjong, and creating beautiful cross stitch works of art. As our family grew, she loved our many family holidays, and all the fun we had! We know she is dancing in Heaven with Dad, and Grandmama is reunited with her darling Bebe!A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feeding Kempsville at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 717 Tucson Rd., Va. Beach, 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary