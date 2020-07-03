1/1
Beverly Delaney Norris
1954 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Beverly Delaney Norris, 66, of the 600 block of Rock Dr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1954 in Ohio to Esther Delaney Thornton and the late William Delaney; and retired as a medical assistant.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Durwood L. Norris; two daughters, Kristina Ballard and Nicole Endicott; three sons, Jamie Schnur, Doug Norris and Daniel Endicott II; two sisters, Teresa Montgomery and Billie Cockrell; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 PM.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
