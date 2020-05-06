Beverly Jean McCrillis of Norfolk, Virginia died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 30, 2020. Beverly was born on December 8, 1931 in Williamsport, PA. She is preceded in death by Buck, her husband of over 65 years and her brother, Craig Middaugh of Florida. Her legacy as a devoted Navy wife will be remembered by her three daughters Sandy Frank, Pam Patrick, Linda Fussell and her son-in-law Sam Patrick. Bev's passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts of her eight grandchildren as well as her eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved cat, Fred, who already misses his "Mom". She loved her hospice team Sherry and Denise who became like family while they also cared for her late husband, Buck. Bev always had an adventurous spirit and loved nature, duck-pin bolwing, road trips, delicious food, coffee with her friends and Joyce Kilmer's poem "Trees".



Following her wishes to be cremated, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



