Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Beverly Joyce Weber, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 10, 2019.

Born in Stafford Springs, CT, she was a 1951 graduate of the Springfield Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Registered Nurse status in Massachusetts in 1955. She retired from nursing and The Tidewater Detention Home in 1992. She was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and later attended Western Branch Community Church. She was also a volunteer for Operation Smile.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Metro M. Hockla and Amelia C. Hockla; her husband, James Ray Weber, USN (Ret.); and a daughter, Sandra L. Weber. Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Cynthia A. Bateman of Rochester, NY and Linda L. Weber of Tampa, FL; her granddaughter, Brittany A. Bateman of Rochester, NY; and a sister by choice, Barbara Stockert of Strasburg, OH.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
