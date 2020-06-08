Beverly King Credle
Beverly King Credle, passed away June 2, 2020. She retired from Hampton Codes and Compliance as an Inspector. Beverly was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Hampton.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Credle and sister, Zane Hoy of Virginia Beach.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11AM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 8, 2020.
