Beverly King Credle
Beverly King Credle, passed away June 2, 2020. She retired from Hampton Codes and Compliance as an Inspector. Beverly was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Hampton.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Credle and sister, Zane Hoy of Virginia Beach.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11AM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 8, 2020
Walter, Gerry and I are so very sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt condolences to you.
Nancy Allen
Friend
June 8, 2020
Walt, I am sending you all the love and hugs possible. I always loved chatting with Bev, she was always a joyful person. Getting her hand drawn Christmas card every year was a highlight of the season.
Debbie Russell
Friend
