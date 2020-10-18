1/
Beverly Mell Clements
1935 - 2020
Beverly M. Clements, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, and GiGi to her family. She married Gerald A. "Clem" Clements in 1952. Beverly was a longtime assistant manager of Catherine's Dress Shop. She and her husband co-founded Clem's Heating and Cooling in 1975.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; her husband Gerald; son; G. Steven; and son-in-law, Michael M. Reynolds. She will be greatly missed by son, Carl A. Clements (Lynn); daughters, Deborah C. Lavell (Ronnie) and Dawn Marie Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Patricia C. Canady; grandchildren, Reid A. Clements (Angie), Leslie A. Clements, Samuel M. Reynolds (Sierra), and Tucker J. Lavell (Lauren); and four great-grandchildren.

Bev, as she is affectionately known, will be missed for her kindness, love of family and friends, and her sense of style.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
