Beverly Olena Starkes of Virginia Beach, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was born in New Orleans, LA to the late John and Ella Bowles. She retired as a School Crossing Guard from the Norfolk Police Department after 27 years, and then continued her work as a devoted wife and mother who was always active in her sons' lives. She was an awarded Den Mother, and enjoyed pottery and the flower in her garden.
She is preceded in death by her son, Keith A. Starkes; her sister, Carolyn Bowles; her brothers, Raymond Bowels and John Bowles; and her in-laws, Charles and Grace Starkes. Left to cherish her memory are her huband of nearly 58 years, Charles M. Starkes; her sons, Stanley C. Starkes (Belinda) and Brian M. Starkes (Alena); grandchild, Steven C. Starkes (McKenzie); great grandchildren, Sawyer and Alisa; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, and a funeral mass on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, with entombment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit woodlawnnorfolk.com for more information and to leave memories and condolences.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019