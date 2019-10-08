|
Beverly Vaughan Gray Conway, 80, of Portsmouth passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie P. and Veta Keech Vaughan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Vaughan Hodge and her daughter, Sonya Gray Chamberlain. She enjoyed music, dancing, the "OBX", NASCAR, crafting and spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Thomas Conway Jr. and his wife Laura; her daughter, Debbie G. Singleton; her brother, Lonnie M. Vaughan and his wife Jamie; her sister, Nancy Vaughan Wright and husband Donnie; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; her longtime loving friends "The Sisters" and Special Friend James Blick, and a host of loving extended family friends.
A graveside service will be held in Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth, VA at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019